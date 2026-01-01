Poll: Majority of Americans oppose US-Israeli war against Iran

Shafaqna English- A poll released on Thursday indicates that a majority of American voters oppose the US-Israeli actions against Iran and believe these actions benefit Israel more than the United States.

The survey, conducted by Data for Progress for the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project and Demand Progress, found that 56% of voters feel the war benefits Israel more, while only 29% believe it benefits the US.

Additionally, 53% of respondents disapproved of US strikes on Iran, whereas 43% expressed approval.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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