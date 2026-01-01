Taliban detains Shia clerics in Herat for opposing Eid al-Fitr announcement

Shafaqna English- Taliban authorities in Herat have arrested several Shia clerics after they refused to agree to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, as declared by the Taliban, according to local sources.

The Taliban’s Hajj and Endowments Directorate in Herat held a meeting on Tuesday with mullah imams from various mosques and members of the Shia Ulema Council. During the meeting, officials presented a written document for attendees to sign, committing to observe Eid according to the Taliban’s announcement. However, the Shia scholars declined to sign, stating that the determination of Eid and fasting days in Shia jurisprudence is based on decisions made by marja’ taqlid (sources of religious authority).

Sources: Afghan Verified

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