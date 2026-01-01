[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 30)

Shafaqna English- Ramadhan Dua (Day 29 ) recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

Dua Day 30

O’ Allah (SWT), on this day, make my fasts worthy of appreciation and acceptance, according to what pleases You, and pleases the Messenger (PBUH), the branches being strengthened by the roots, for the sake of our Leader, Muhammad (PBUH), and his purified family (AS). Praise be to Allah (SWT), the Lord of the worlds.

اللهم اجعل صيامي فيه بالشكر والقبول على ما ترضاه ويرضاه الرسول ، مُحكمة فروعه برصول

بحق سيدنا محمد وأله الطاهرين والحمد لله رب العالمين

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