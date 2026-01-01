Israel bars Palestinians from Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- Israeli authorities have prohibited Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, citing security restrictions that have been imposed.

Palestinians urged worshippers to gather near the Old City to perform prayers on Friday as close to Al-Aqsa as possible to celebrate the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israeli police have previously used batons, sound grenades, and tear gas against Palestinians who prayed outside the Old City’s walls in protest of restrictions on Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

www.shafaqna.com