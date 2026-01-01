[Photos] Muslims across world performed Eid al-Fitr prayer

Shafaqna English- Muslims around the world marked Eid al-Fitr with prayers and celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Traditionally a time for family gatherings, outings, and new clothes, Eid is being observed in Muslim communities worldwide.

Iranians mark Eid al Fitr with nationwide prayers

Tehran and cities across Iran saw large gatherings for Eid al Fitr prayers on Saturday morning, as worshippers united to mark the conclusion of Ramadan.

From the early hours of the morning, long before the official start of the ceremony, large numbers of worshippers from across Iran made their way to the prayer grounds to mark the end of the month long Ramadan fast.

Eid al-Fitr prayers in New York City,USA

American Muslims and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on March 20, 2026, in New York City.

Eid al-Fitr prayer in Moscow, Russia

Muslims in Moscow packed the Central, Memorial and Historical Mosques for early morning Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Eid al-Fitr prayer in Gaza amidst widespread destruction

Groups of hundreds of people performed Eid al-Fitr prayers on Friday in open areas in Gaza, amid widespread destruction and ongoing strict Israeli restrictions.

More than 1,100 mosques, out of approximately 1,240 in Gaza, have been destroyed during the conflict.

Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Eid al-Fitr prayer

Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr prayer in Cairo, Egypt

Thousands of Egyptian Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, March 20, 2026.

Eid al-Fitr prayers in Istanbul, Turkey

Worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey,

Eid al-Fitr prayer in Kathmandu, Nepal

Worshippers gather in large numbers at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, offering prayers for Eid al-Fitr on March 21, 2026. Iraqi Kurdistan marks Eid al-Fitr with prayers Mosques across Al-Sulaymaniah and its surrounding areas saw early crowds of worshippers, including many families, while in Erbil, thousands attended prayers at major mosques, including Jalil Khayat Mosque, before exchanging greetings in a hopeful atmosphere.

Sources: Vov World, Xinhua Net, Shafaq News, Saudi Press Agency, Reuters, TRT World, France 24, Press TV

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