Grand Ayatollah Sistani: “We condemn this unjust war in strongest terms”

Shafaqna English- His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sistani: We condemn this unjust war in the strongest terms and call upon all Muslims and free people of the world to condemn it and show solidarity with the oppressed peoples of Iran and Lebanon. We also call upon all influential international parties and countries around the world, especially Islamic nations, to exert their utmost efforts to stop this war.

During the Eid al-Fitr sermon at the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Kadhimiyya (AS), a statement from the office of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sistani was read, containing the supreme religious authority’s recommendations on regional issues.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the supreme religious authority’s positions, as stated in the statement from his office, is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

O believing men and women, now the blessed Eid al-Fitr, the Eid of mercy and forgiveness, has dawned upon us following a blessed month of fasting, night prayers, and worship. This day is a day of divine rewards; a day in which Allah boasts of you to His angels. Congratulations on the acceptance of your deeds, and I pray to Allah that He returns this Eid to us and to you, and to the entire Islamic nation, with goodness, blessings, and grace.

O beloved ones, although Eid is full of meanings of joy and happiness, the hearts of believers are torn apart with grief today when they see the calamities and afflictions befalling our brothers in faith and humanity. While we joyfully proclaim the greatness of Allah for His blessings, the cries of children are loud, the tears of grieving mothers flow, and the flames of fire rise above safe homes in Iran and Lebanon, as the military aggression against these two continues.

We condemn this unjust war in the strongest terms and call upon all Muslims and free people of the world to condemn it and show solidarity with the oppressed peoples of Iran and Lebanon. We also call upon all influential international parties and countries around the world, especially Islamic nations, to exert their utmost efforts to stop this war.

O Allah, we turn to You in supplication, and You are the Hearer of prayers.

O Allah, protect believing men and women wherever they are, remove afflictions from them, and unite them in truth.

O Allah, we entrust to You their martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of their land; place them in the highest ranks alongside the prophets and the truthful ones.

O Allah, grant patience and tranquility to their families, heal their wounded, and free their captives.

O Allah, support our people wherever they are, and grant them victory over the oppressors.

O believers, faith is not merely confession and belief; it is also righteous deeds, empathy, and providing assistance. In these difficult circumstances, where hardships have increased and the needs of the afflicted and displaced have grown, our religious and humanitarian duty requires us to extend a helping hand to our suffering brothers.

The statement from the office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani further added:

The supreme religious authority has permitted the use of religious dues (Islamic charitable funds) to alleviate the suffering of the afflicted in Iran and Lebanon; this should be done through trusted channels, such as the offices of the supreme religious authority. If someone personally knows a person in need, they may act directly.

O beloved ones, Eid is an opportunity to renew one’s covenant with Allah, to forgive and reconcile among yourselves, to maintain family ties, and to care for the poor and needy.

And although our hearts are grieved by what is happening around us, Allah’s mercy is vast, His relief is near, and His help will surely come, if you are patient and mindful of Him.

It concluded with:

O Allah, hasten the reappearance of our Imam, fulfill his needs, and make us with him and for him in every small and great matter. Make us with him and for him in every fraction of a second. Make us with him and for him, listening, obedient, compliant, and holding fast to the Two Weighty Things. O Allah, forgive the believing men and women. Our Lord, forgive me, my parents, and the believers on the Day when the account is settled. My Lord, forgive me, my parents, and those who enter my house in faith, and the believing men and women, and do not increase the wrongdoers except in ruin. My Lord, make this a secure land and grant its people fruits [as sustenance], and likewise all Muslim lands. And praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds, and may Allah bless Muhammad and his pure progeny.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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