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Thousands gathere at St. John’s mosque to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

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Shafaqna English– Thousands gathered at the Suleman Dawood Masjid in St. John’s, a city on Newfoundland Island off Canada’s Atlantic coast, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador president Haseen Khan said Eid celebrates a successful month of fasting, praying and self-reflection in the name of Allah — the Arabic word for God.

Upward of 5,000 showed up at the mosque, Khan estimated. Two morning prayers were planned, but a third was added to accommodate the crowd.

It’s now the largest mosque in N.L., able to accommodate 2,500 people at a time.

The province is home to a diverse Muslim population, with roots in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond.

Source: IQNA

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