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WHO: 64 killed, including 13 children, in attack on Sudan hospital

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Shafaqna English– At least ‌64 people were killed, including 13 children, in an attack on a ⁠hospital in Sudan’s Darfur region, according to ⁠the World ⁠Health Organization (WHO).

In a social media post, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of ⁠the WHO, said on Saturday that multiple patients, two female nurses and one male doctor were also among those killed in the attack on al-Daein Teaching Hospital in al-Daein, the capital of East Darfur state, on Friday night.

Another 89 people, including eight healthcare staff, were wounded, he added.

The attack damaged the hospital’s paediatric, maternity and emergency departments, rendering the facility non-functional and cutting off ‌essential medical services in the ‌city.

“As a result of this tragedy, the total number of fatalities linked to attacks on health facilities during Sudan’s war has now surpassed 2,000,” said Tedros, adding that over the nearly three-year conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the WHO had confirmed the killing of 2,036 people in 213 attacks on healthcare.

Source: Aljazeera

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