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Foreign Tourist Visits to Afghanistan boom in 2025

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Shafaqna English – Foreign tourist visits to Afghanistan surge in 2025 (1404, solar year).

These visitors have traveled to different provinces to explore the country’s historical and cultural attractions.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture says that in the first eleven months of 1404, more than 9,500 foreign tourists visited various parts of Afghanistan.

According to him, most of these tourists came from China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Russia, the United States, France, Greece, and Germany. Some visitors from other European countries have also toured Afghanistan’s historical sites.

Source: TOLOnews

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