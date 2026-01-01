USA: Republicans revive Islamophobia as political strategy

Shafaqna English- At a moment when it appears that Republicans might be subject to a shellacking come November midterm rout, it would seem the party is getting desperate. And so it revives Islamophobia as a political strategy.

The election of New York City’s first Muslim mayor, a democratic socialist, along with Trump’s poorly thought-out war on Iran, has given the bigots in his party a new bogeyman:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is among the many Muslim targets of the intolerant right.

“The enemy is inside the gates,” wrote Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who juxtaposed an image of the Sept. 11 terror attacks with a photo of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on X.

“Muslims don’t belong in American society,” wrote Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, who called for their expulsion from the United States.

Republican leaders, far from condemning the rhetoric, revel in it.

Sources: Los Angeles Times

www.shafaqna.com