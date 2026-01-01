Afghan girls call for reopening of schools on the eve of new academic year

Shafaqna English- A group of female students is advocating for the reopening of their schools just before the start of the new academic year.

They emphasize that they have been denied education for four and a half years, which has had detrimental effects on their educational prospects and overall lives.

These students are calling on both the Taliban and the international community to take serious action regarding this issue and to create conditions that allow girls to return to school.

Sources: Tolo News

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