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Official: 210 children martyred since onset of US-Israeli attacks on Iran

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Shafaqna English- Iran’s Health Minister, Mohammadreza Zafarghandi, reported that approximately 210 children have lost their lives during the ongoing war, including 168 who were killed in an attack on a school in Minab.

Zafarghandi described the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab as one of the most tragic incidents in the early moments of the conflict. He emphasized that around 210 children have been martyred due to actions by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Additionally, he stated that the number of injured individuals under the age of 18, which includes both children and teenagers, has reached 1,510 nationwide. This figure highlights that the war has escalated beyond military confrontations and has inflicted extensive harm on civilians, particularly children and women.

Sources: Mehr News

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