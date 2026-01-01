Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine launched financial aid campaign to support people of Iran & Lebanon

Shafaqna English- The Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine announced that it has launched a public donation campaign starting Saturday evening to support the people of Iran and Lebanon. This initiative comes in response to recent developments in the region.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Forat reported: the Holy Shrine of Al-Abbas (AS) stated in a declaration: “By the order of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sayyid Ahmad al-Safi, the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, we announce the launch of a public donation campaign to support the people of Iran and Lebanon; this initiative follows recent events in the region.”

The statement further added that the efforts of the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine are carried out in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Religious Authority and aim to strengthen the values of human solidarity and foster a spirit of mutual assistance among Islamic nations.

The Supreme Religious Authority, in the Eid prayer sermon held on Saturday morning in the holy city of Karbala, also called upon the faithful to aid those affected in these difficult circumstances, given the escalating crisis and the growing needs of the afflicted and displaced. Permission was also granted to use religious dues (Khums) to alleviate the suffering of the affected people in Iran and Lebanon.

Source: Al Forat

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