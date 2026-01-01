Pope Leo calls for end to war in Middle East

Shafaqna English– After praying the Angelus, Pope Leo expressed his deep concern for the ongoing situation in the Middle East, as well as other areas of the world “torn apart by war and violence.”

Pope Leo calls for an end to violence around the world, urging everyone to persevere in prayer because “we cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people, innocent victims of these conflicts.”

This continuous violence wounds everyone—“what harms them, harms all of humanity.” Pope Leo warned that the pain, death, and suffering brought about by these wars “are a scandal to the entire human family and a cry before God.” He then encouraged everyone to persevere in their prayer so that “hostilities may cease and paths of peace, based on sincere dialogue and respect for the dignity of every human being, may finally open.”

Source: Vatican News

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