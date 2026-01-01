India: Eid al-Fitr celebrated with prayers across Delhi

Shafaqna English– Muslims gathered in mosques across Delhi for Eid al-Fitr prayers.
Worshippers turned out in large numbers at mosques and designated prayer grounds across the Indian capital on Saturday to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers.
The Delhi Police said security was stepped up across the city to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful Eid.
A soft haze hung over several parts of the city, with mosque domes and minarets appearing partially veiled, creating a striking visual.
A sense of celebration was palpable as people exchanged greetings after the namaz.
Source: IQNA