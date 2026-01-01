WMO warns of record climate imbalance

Shafaqna English-The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issued a warning on Monday about the record-high concentrations of greenhouse gases in Earth’s atmosphere, which are causing unprecedented heat levels on land and sea and will have lasting consequences for humanity. Following a particularly scorching decade, the UN’s weather agency stated that the planet’s climate is “more out of balance than at any time in observed history.” “Between 2015 and 2025, we experienced the hottest 11 years on record,” said Ko Barrett, WMO’s deputy executive secretary.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com