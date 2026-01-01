Official: 300 health, medical & emergency centers damaged in US-Israel attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English-Iran’s Health Minister Mohammadreza Zafarghandi said that nearly 300 health, medical and emergency centers have been damaged by the United States and Israel since the beginning of the war.

He added that around 30 ambulances have also been damaged and taken out of service.

He also said 23 healthcare personnel have been martyred so far, adding that Imam Ali Hospital in Andimeshk was damaged again by the United States and the Israeli regime for the second time during the war.

Sources: Mehr News

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