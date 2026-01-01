Iran: 120 historical monuments damaged by US-Israel aggression

Shafaqna English- The head of the Tourism and Cultural Heritage Committee of the Islamic City Council of Tehran has elaborated on the catastrophic dimensions of civilizational and economic terrorism resulting from the recent aggressions by the United States and the Israeli regime on Iranian territory.

According to Shafaqna quoting ISNA, Seyed Ahmad Alavi, referring to shocking reports from international bodies and field monitoring across the country, stated: “According to the latest statistics, since the beginning of this imposed aggression, more than 120 registered historical monuments nationwide have been damaged.”

The member of the Islamic City Council of Tehran, expressing regret over the scale of destruction in the capital, specified: “Among the damaged sites, 43 are located in Tehran, including the name of the unique Golestan Palace complex, a UNESCO-registered World Heritage Site. Attacking structures that constitute humanity’s architectural and historical identity is a clear example of a war crime and cultural terrorism, which should not go unanswered by international bodies.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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