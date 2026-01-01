UK: Muslim community in shock following ransacking of Manchester mosque

Shafaqna English–The Muslim community has been in shock following the ransacking of a Manchester mosque.
Elaf Masjid in Cheadle Heath was the victim of an overnight break-in, shortly after the mosque was used to host celebrations and prayers for Eid al-Fitr, which fell on Friday, March 20.
Intruders broke into the mosque, looting and vandalizing the building. Desecrated copies of the Quran were left behind alongside damage estimated to exceed £30,000. Residents say the attack has caused “significant distress” as police hunt for the thieves.
Congregants of the mosque returned for early morning Fajr prayers on Saturday to find the devastating state of the mosque and significant damage inside.
Damage was inflicted on the windows, the front door and the lockbox, and then they took an estimated £5,000 in cash donations, which was collected to maintain the running of the mosque and support the needy within the community.
A bookshelf with Qur’ans was also damaged, with the holy books being thrown onto the floor.
Children’s classrooms also suffered damage, where the mosque attendees found children’s toys scattered on the floor, and cupboards broken into.
To make matters worse, the suspect had turned up the boiler’s temperature from 21 degrees to 88 degrees before leaving.
According to the mosque membership, this is the fifth time the mosque has been targeted since it opened last year, which has left many in the local community feeling fearful and vulnerable amid rising Islamophobia in Britain.
According to the Manchester Evening News, the incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
Source: IQNA