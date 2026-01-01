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Central Asian migrants look to Europe

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Shafaqna English- As living and working conditions deteriorate for young workers from the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, the European Union is funding migration centers in this historically Russian-dominated region to address labor shortages on the continent.

In December 2025, Sherzod*, a 40-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, left the Russian region of Samara, where he had been working in construction, and returned to his home country, Kyrgyzstan—a small, landlocked, mountainous nation located between Kazakhstan and eastern China.

Sources: Euractiv

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