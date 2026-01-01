IHHT calls on intellectuals around the world to condemn US-Israel aggressions against Iran

Shafaqna English- The “Iranian House of Humanities Thinkers” (IHHT), as a non-governmental scientific and civil institution, has sent letters in six languages calling on truth-seeking, autonomous, and independent scholars and intellectuals from universities around the world to condemn the aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran.

According to Shafaqna, the letter signed by Ali Asghar Ghassemi, the Head of Iranian House of Humanities Thinkers, reads, “ The bombing of the ‘Minab’ girls’ elementary school , which occurred in the initial hours of the invasion, resulted in the tragic Martyrdom of over 170 girls and left many others injured or disabled. This tragic act stands out unequivocally as one of the most brutal and atrocious crimes against humanity of the last hundred years!”

The Iranian House of Humanities Thinkers emphasizes that US-Israel attacks on Iran beyond their military or political objectives seek to destroy Iran’s Civilization, historical Heritage, and Culture: a Heritage that has played and continues to play a fundamental role in shaping global civilization and wisdom.

“Undoubtedly, confronting such an invasion is not merely defending the geographical borders of a specific nation; rather, it is tantamount to protecting a part of our Common Human Heritage. This heritage deserves respect and necessitates global collaboration and alliance for its firm safeguarding”, the IHHT concluded in its letter to scholars around the world.

The full text of IHHT’s letter is available in English, Arabic, French, Italian, Spanish, and Persian.

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