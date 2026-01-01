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UNICEF: Over 300 children killed in Iran, Lebanon since beginning of US-Israeli attacks

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Shafaqna English–Over 300 children have been killed in Iran and Lebanon since the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran, according to UNICEF.

At a press briefing in New York City, Ted Chaiban, the deputy executive director of UNICEF, said that 206 children in Iran and 118 children in Lebanon have been killed since the U.S. and Israel began strikes on Feb. 28.

“Behind these numbers are parents, grandparents, teachers, brothers, and sisters,” he remarked. “Communities, cities, and nations are in shock.”

“Too many homes, schools and hospitals, the systems and services children depend on, have been damaged or destroyed. Health systems that were already under strain are now buckling. Supply chains are disrupted”, he added.

Human Rights Watch researcher Nadia Hardman wrote in Al Jazeera that Israel is strategically displacing Shia individuals in Lebanon via the “same tactics” it has used in Gaza and the West Bank.

“The international community can and should do better,” she wrote. “Governments should urgently act to end the potential forced displacement of civilians in Lebanon, ensure their right to return, and prevent further attacks on Lebanese civilians.”

Source: THE HILL 

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