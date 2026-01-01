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WFP to boost food security for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

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Shafaqna English- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is planning to revamp its food assistance system for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, starting in April. The goal is to ensure that every household receives a minimum level of food support, even amidst increasing funding challenges.

Nearly nine years into the Rohingya crisis, over one million refugees are still affected, most of whom fled Myanmar in 2017. They currently live in densely populated camps with limited access to employment and education. The WFP has announced that it will implement a needs-based, tiered system that prioritizes the most vulnerable families while ensuring that basic food assistance is available to all.

Sources: Diplomatic Insight

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