IRCS: Over 85,000 civilian sites damaged in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English- As of March 25, more than 85,000 civilian structures in Iran have been severely damaged due to attacks by the US and Israel, according to Pirhoshein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Kolivand reported on Wednesday that these attacks have caused significant harm to non-military facilities, including 64,583 residential homes and 19,694 commercial units across various provinces. In Tehran alone, over 26,717 residential and commercial units have been affected.

Sources: IRNA

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