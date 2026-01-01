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USA: Trump’s immigration crackdown has an economic cost

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Shafaqna English- The US president’s immigration policies may affect construction, agriculture, hospitality, and consumer spending.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deployments to American cities are a central part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Yet, according to data analyzed by NPR — and interviews with law enforcement and city officials — these actions stretched local police departments thin, disrupted businesses and left city budgets struggling to absorb the fallout.

In Los Angeles and Minneapolis, the immigration enforcement surge resulted in ballooning overtime costs for local police. In Portland, Ore., decreased police manpower contributed to longer call response times.

Sources: NPR

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