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Official: 230 students & teachers martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

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Shafaqna English- The head of the Information and Public Relations Center of Iran’s Ministry of Education reported that since the onset of US-Israeli attacks on Iran, 230 students and teachers have lost their lives, and 644 schools have been partially or completely destroyed due to enemy attacks.

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Hossein Sadeghi stated that as of March 24, the fatalities include 184 students and 46 teachers, while an additional 177 students and teachers have sustained injuries.

He also noted that 644 schools and educational facilities across 17 provinces have been impacted by the assaults attributed to US-Israeli forces, resulting in significant destruction or damage.

Sources: IRNA

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