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UNESCO: Historical sites in 15 countries at risk due to conflicts in Middle East

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Shafaqna English- UNESCO has reported that ongoing conflict in the Middle East puts historical sites in 15 countries at risk.

According to Shafaqna, the organization stated it will keep sharing World Heritage Site coordinates with all relevant parties, urging them to take all possible precautions to prevent damage.

The UN agency noted that since hostilities began on February 28, culturally significant sites have been damaged in Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon. It also warned that additional sites across 15 nations in and around the region—such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and others—remain vulnerable.

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Source: TASS 

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