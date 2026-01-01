Pope: Religions can work together to promote peace 

Shafaqna English–Religions can coexist and promote peace in a radicalized world, Pope Leo XIV said.

“In a world increasingly marked by religious radicalization, division, and conflict, your common witness shows that it is possible to live and work together in peace and harmony, despite cultural and religious differences.”

Pope Leo XIV gave this encouragement to the delegation from the Programme for Christian-Muslim Relations in Africa (PROCMURA), headquartered in Kenya, a pan-African Christian organization founded in 1959 to build good relations between Christians and Muslims on the continent.

The Pope also thanked the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue for its service enabling the Church to advance in dialogue with followers of other religions, and to promote peace and a spirit of fraternity among all.

Pope Leo recalled that the Catholic Church calls for mutual understanding and respect for the followers of other religions, affirming that she “rejects nothing of what is true and holy in these religions,” for they “often reflect a ray of that truth, which enlightens all men and women.”

He encouraged continued dialogue between the Programme and the Dicastery for the sake of the common good.

Through such efforts, the Pope observed, peace, justice, and hope will increasingly flourish in African societies and beyond.

The Pope reiterated that religions bear a great responsibility “to help our people to break free from the chains of prejudice, anger, and hatred; to help them rise above egoism and self-centeredness; to help them overcome the greed that destroys both the human spirit and the earth.”

In this way, the Pope said, we can lead our people to become prophets of our time, with “voices that denounce violence and injustice, heal division, and proclaim peace for all our brothers and sisters.”

Source: Vatican News

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