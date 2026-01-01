Shafaqna English–UN chief calls for US and Israel to end war against Iran.

In a strong statement on Wednesday, António Guterres said, “My message to the United States and Israel is that it is high time to end the war, as human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount, and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating.

“And Israel must stop its military operations and strikes in Lebanon, which are hitting civilians the hardest. The Gaza model must not be replicated in Lebanon”, Guterres added.

Source: un.org

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