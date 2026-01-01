Australia: Islamic Council of Victoria calls out ‘anti-Muslim hate’ after suspicious fire at new mosque

Shafaqna English- Islamic communities have raised concerns about a rise in “anti-Muslim hate” following an incident where a church being converted into a mosque was reportedly set on fire.

The Victoria police are treating the blaze as suspicious. According to a statement from the Victoria police, the abandoned church in Kilmore, located north of Melbourne, was set alight around 1:50 PM on Tuesday, resulting in “significant damage” to the structure.

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, and it is believed that the fire was started at the rear of the building. The Islamic Council of Victoria (ICV) stated that this alleged act of arson occurred amid a broader rise in anti-Muslim sentiment across Victoria and Australia. This includes a noticeable increase in incidents of vandalism, threats, and violence targeting Muslim individuals and places.

Sources: Guardian

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