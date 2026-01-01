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Afghanistan: Girls denied education are still waiting for schools to reopen

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Shafaqna English- As the new academic year begins in Afghanistan, many girls are urging the Taliban to reopen schools.

They express that the start of the new school year has reignited their desire to return to the classroom. These girls emphasize that they should not be deprived of their fundamental right to education.

They believe the Taliban’s ban on education has had a profoundly negative impact on their lives, leaving them feeling sad and diminishing their hopes for the future. Before the ban, their days were filled with studying and optimism, but now those hopes have been replaced by anxiety and uncertainty.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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