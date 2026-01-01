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Iranian officials: 120 cultural sites damaged in US-Israel attacks on Iran

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Shafaqna English- Iranian officials have reported that US-Israeli strikes have impacted at least 120 museums and historic sites across the country since the war began, raising concerns about damage to cultural heritage.

Ahmad Alavi, the head of Tehran’s cultural heritage committee, stated that multiple sites have been directly targeted in these attacks. “At least 120 museums, historical buildings, and cultural sites in various provinces have been directly hit and have sustained serious structural damage,” he said. Among the locations mentioned were the Golestan Palace, Saadabad Palace, the Marble Palace, and the Teymourtash House, which is also known as the War Museum.

Sources: Aljazeera

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