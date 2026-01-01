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UNHRC unanimously condemns US-Israeli attack on Minab school in Iran

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Shafaqna English- The United Nations Human Rights Council has condemned the US-Israeli attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, southern Iran, where at least 170 students and staff members were killed on February 28.

During an emergency session held in Geneva on Friday, at the request of Iran, China, and Cuba, the international body called for an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible for the attack. In the meeting, senior Iranian and international officials—including Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, and UN Special Rapporteur on Education Farida Shahid—along with one of the victims’ mothers, delivered speeches.

Sources: IRNA

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