Japan faces mosque controversies as Muslim population surges

Shafaqna English–Japan faces mosque controversies as Muslim population crosses a historic threshold of 420,000.
As the country’s Muslim population surges and demand for prayer spaces grows, clashes with residents concerned about noise and traffic congestion are intensifying.
A public briefing on mosque construction held in May 2025 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, descended into chaos amid shouting and protests, Asahi Shimbun and other outlets reported on Monday. Some of the roughly 200 attendees pushed back strongly, demanding, “Why didn’t you explain this sooner?” and asking, “Aren’t you hiding something?” Applause broke out each time a speaker voiced opposition to the project, making the hostile atmosphere unmistakable.
Residents raised concerns about noise from the adhan, traffic congestion at certain hours, and unfamiliarity with Islamic funeral customs. As some participants shouted and citizens chanted “No to discrimination” confronted them, the standoff nearly turned physical and police were called to the scene.
Similar conflicts are recurring in other areas. Near Okachimachi Station in Taito Ward, Tokyo, a petition drive opposing plans to rebuild a small existing mosque into a nine-story structure continues, and the controversy shows no signs of abating.
Behind these conflicts lies a rapid increase in Japan’s Muslim population. According to Hirofumi Tanada, professor emeritus at Waseda University, the number of Muslims in Japan grew from approximately 110,000 in 2010 to roughly 420,000 by the end of 2024. The number of mosques also rose from about 50 in 2008 to at least 164 as of July last year — more than tripling in 15 years.
Muslims have also taken steps to reduce friction with local communities. Fujisawa Masjid, the group behind the Fujisawa mosque project, said, “We respect Japan and will follow the rules,” proposing measures such as keeping the adhan indoors and deploying traffic control staff.