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UNICEF: 19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates   

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Shafaqna English– An average of 19,000 children have been displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, according to UNICEF.

“In just three weeks, more than 370,000 children have been forced out of their homes in Lebanon, an average of at least 19,000 girls and boys displaced every single day. To grasp the scale, this is the equivalent of hundreds of school buses filled with children fleeing for their lives every 24 hours”, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, Marcoluigi Corsi, said.

“In less than a single month, roughly 20 per cent of Lebanon’s population has been displaced. The speed and scale are staggering. Across the country, more than one million people are now uprooted—many for the second, third, or even fourth time. This is a sudden, chaotic mass displacement, tearing families apart and hollowing out entire communities, with consequences that will reverberate long after the violence subsides”, UNICEF said.

“Today, over 135,000 internally displaced persons are seeking refuge in over 660 collective shelters, many of them children. The living conditions are increasingly strained”, Marcoluigi Corsi added.

“The human cost of this escalation is shocking. To date, at least 121 children have been killed, and 395 have been injured. Those who survive the bombardment are waking up to a dire humanitarian reality”, UNICEF emphasized.

UNICEF is on the ground, working around the clock alongside our partners and national systems to support children on the move, in shelters, and in hard-to-reach areas.

Source: www.unicef.org

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