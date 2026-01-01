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CAIR applauds Stratford school officials for recognizing Eid al-Fitr Holiday

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Shafaqna English–The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CT) on Thursday applauded Stratford school officials for recognizing the Eid al-Fitr Holiday.
Muslim students and families in Stratford, US state of Connecticut, will no longer have to choose between their education and their faith on one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar.

“On behalf of the Stratford community, we extend our sincere gratitude to the Stratford Superintendent of Schools and Board of Education for their strong support and collaboration since this process began last year,” said CAIR-CT chairman Farhan Memon.

“Their leadership ensures that Stratford students can now enjoy Eid with their families and friends without fear of missing school or falling behind academically. This important step places Stratford at the forefront of efforts to combat bullying, racism, and hate, and affirms a commitment to creating a more inclusive and respectful environment for Muslim students.”

This decision follows sustained community organizing, advocacy, and collaboration between Stratford families, community leaders, and CAIR-CT. The effort reflects a strong partnership between residents and school leadership to ensure that Muslim students feel seen, respected, and supported in their learning environment.

CAIR-CT calls on additional towns across Connecticut to build on the leadership of the 24 municipalities that have already made Eid a school holiday. The organization especially encourages districts such as Danbury, Bethel, North Haven, Cheshire, and Berlin to take similar action.

Source:IQNA

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