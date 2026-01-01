Iran’s Pasteur Institute suffers considerable damage in recent US-Israeli strikes

Shafaqna English- In recent US-Israeli aerial attacks conducted in multiple stages, the final one occurring on March 23, 2026, blast waves and shrapnel inflicted significant damage to several units of the central buildings of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, located in downtown Tehran.

Regrettably, some buildings were destroyed in these attacks, and the collapse of equipment and instruments in other facilities and laboratories has created serious challenges for the continued operation of this valuable national institution.

Sources: IRNA

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