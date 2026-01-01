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Israel continues closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth Friday

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Shafaqna English- Israeli authorities continue to prohibit Muslims from attending Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, for the fourth consecutive week.

Israeli police have kept the mosque’s gates closed and deployed forces throughout Jerusalem’s Old City to prevent worshippers from entering the compound.

The site was closed after the onset of the war, with officials citing Home Front Command directives that ban large gatherings. Since then, prayers at the mosque have been limited to guards and members of the Islamic Waqf, the organization responsible for overseeing the site.

Additionally, Israeli authorities have also closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of Christianity’s most significant holy sites.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

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