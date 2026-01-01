Amnesty International calls on Taliban to end education ban for girls

Shafaqna English- Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the ongoing exclusion of Afghan girls from education and called on the Taliban to ensure that girls can safely return to schools and universities.

The human rights organization noting that with the start of the new academic year, girls above the sixth grade, including university students, remain barred from schools and higher education.

The South Asia office of Amnesty International highlighted that Afghan girls have been denied access to formal education for over four years, depriving a generation of young women of critical learning opportunities.

Sources: Ariana News

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