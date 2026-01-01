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Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemns assassination of Iranian diplomats in Lebanon

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Shafaqna English- Iran’ s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the Israeli regime’s assassination of Iranian diplomats in Lebanon is “a clear example of organized terrorism and a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law.”

This statement was issued on Friday in response to the Israeli regime’s act of violence in Beirut on March 8. In the statement, the Ministry emphasized its commitment to utilizing all legal and international avenues to seek justice for this crime and to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its actions.

Sources: IRNA

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