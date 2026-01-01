Vegetable garden of Europe in Andalusia

Shafaqna English– Andalusia in southern Spain is home to Europe’s vegetable garden. The area is so enormous that it’s visible from space. When you open Google Maps and look to the west of Almería, a white patch resembling a glacier appears.

But as you zoom closer, you discover it’s actually the world’s densest cluster of greenhouses. Over 30,000 hectares—an area five times larger than Manhattan—are covered in plastic sheeting, forming a geometric maze.

This region produces 3.5 million tons of vegetables annually, including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchinis, eggplants, and melons. That’s enough to feed 500 million people and generate over €3 billion in revenue.