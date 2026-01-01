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Mohamed Salah helped raise Liverpool’s profile across world

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Shafaqna English- Mohamed Salah has significantly elevated Liverpool’s global profile. While he is not the first Muslim to play in the Premier League, he stands out for a unique combination of three factors: his name, Mohamed; his act of prostration; and the fact that his wife wears a hijab.

Dr. Leon Moosavi, a sociology lecturer at the University of Liverpool, says, “I don’t want to overstate Mohamed Salah’s influence, but he brings hope during a time that feels politically divisive.”

The Egyptian striker’s recent announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season has elicited a range of reactions, from young fans in tears to more pragmatic responses as the 33-year-old enters the later stages of his career at the club.

As one of the world’s most recognized footballers and a prominent Arab figure, Salah’s impact has “transcended” boundaries, according to Dr. Moosavi, who is also a Manchester City supporter.

The player gained global fame after joining Liverpool in 2017, particularly due to his goals and goal celebrations, which included a prostration in prayer on the pitch. Although Salah is not the first Muslim to play in the Premier League, Dr. Moosavi points out that he stands out for a “combination of three factors.” “The first factor is his name, Mohamed; the second is his act of prostration; and the third is that his wife wears the hijab, which is an Islamic headscarf.”

Sources: BBC

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