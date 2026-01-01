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UK: Thousands of people march in London against rise of far-right

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Shafaqna English- Tens of thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday to protest against the far right, just weeks before local elections.

The event, organized by hundreds of civic groups, including trade unions, anti-racism campaigners, and Muslim representative organizations, was part of the Together Alliance and was described as the largest in UK history aimed at countering right-wing extremism.

Additionally, a separate pro-Palestinian march converged with the main rally.

Sources: New Arab

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