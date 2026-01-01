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Christians commemorate Palm Sunday in war-torn Gaza

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Shafaqna English–Dozens of Christians celebrate Palm Sunday in the Holy Family Church in Gaza.

“Many of our Christian relatives are missing this year. We lost 6% of our Latin and Greek Orthodox Christians in the war, and this is a great loss, a very great sorrow,” said the Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of the Catholic community based at Holy Family Church in Gaza.

Christians are celebrating among near-daily Israeli strikes and heightened regional tension. Inside the church, altar servers waved branches and fronds, and the Palestinians attended the mass in silence and reverence.

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