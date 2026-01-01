Afghanistan: Severe weather leaves 17 people dead

Shafaqna English- Severe flooding, a landslide, and thunderstorms in parts of Afghanistan have resulted in 17 deaths and 26 injuries in the last 24 hours, authorities reported on Sunday.

More heavy rainfall is expected, adding to the extreme weather conditions that have caused casualties in the country this season. The number of casualties may rise as teams from the National Disaster Management Authority survey the affected areas, according to spokesman Yousuf Hammad. Thirteen of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, primarily in the western, central, and northwestern regions, have been impacted.

Sources: Associated Press

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