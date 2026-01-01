Official: 281 students, teachers martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English- The head of the Information and Public Relations Center of the Ministry of Education announced that 281 students and teachers have been killed since the onset of the war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel.

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Hossein Sadeghi stated that, unfortunately, 281 students and educators have been martyred since the beginning of this conflict. Among the victims, there are 222 students, four preschool children, 48 teachers, and seven retired cultural staff members. He also mentioned that, according to the latest statistics, 185 students and teachers have been injured as of March 28.

Sources: IRNA

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