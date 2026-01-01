English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Official: 281 students, teachers martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

0

Shafaqna English- The head of the Information and Public Relations Center of the Ministry of Education announced that 281 students and teachers have been killed since the onset of the war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel.

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Hossein Sadeghi stated that, unfortunately, 281 students and educators have been martyred since the beginning of this conflict. Among the victims, there are 222 students, four preschool children, 48 teachers, and seven retired cultural staff members. He also mentioned that, according to the latest statistics, 185 students and teachers have been injured as of March 28.

Sources: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s Pasteur Institute suffers considerable damage in recent US-Israeli strikes

leila yazdani

UNHRC unanimously condemns US-Israeli attack on Minab school in Iran

leila yazdani

Iranian officials: 120 cultural sites damaged in US-Israel attacks on Iran

leila yazdani

Official: 230 students & teachers martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

leila yazdani

IRCS: Over 85,000 civilian sites damaged in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

leila yazdani

Official: 210 children martyred since onset of US-Israeli attacks on Iran

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.