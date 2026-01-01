WFP: 43 million children worldwide are facing severe hunger

Shafaqna English- According to data from the UN World Food Programme (WFP), 43 million children around the world are facing severe hunger.

Each year, over 3 million children die from hunger-related causes, while approximately 1.3 billion tons of food—about one-third of all food produced globally—is wasted, as reported by the UN food agency. In light of this issue, the UN has chosen “food waste” as the theme for this year’s International Zero Waste Day on March 30. They are urging governments, businesses, communities, and individuals to take part in the initiative at all levels.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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