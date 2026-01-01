‘No Kings’ protests take place across US against Trump

Shafaqna English- Large protests against the Trump administration, focused on the war in Iran, have taken place in cities across the United States. These events mark the third iteration of the No Kings rallies.

Organizers of Saturday’s protests estimate that more than 8 million people participated to express their opposition to policies imposed by President Donald Trump, including issues related to the war in Iran, immigration enforcement, and the rising cost of living. “Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people—not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies,” the organizers stated.

Sources: BBC

www.shafaqna.com