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Official: 20 Universities and student dormitories targeted in US- Israeli attacks on Iran

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Shafaqna English- Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hossein Simayi Sarraf, announced that at least 20 universities, research centers, and student dormitories have been targeted so far.

This statement was made during his visit to Iran University of Science and Technology, where he inspected sites impacted by projectiles.

Sarraf emphasized that universities and academic communities are protected under international law and should be immune from such attacks. He also noted that some of the targeted sites included educational medical centers.

“They believe that by striking university buildings, they can halt the advancement of science,” he stated, highlighting that higher education in Iran has a legacy of around 2,000 years. The minister further asserted that despite these attacks, “the enemy has failed and will continue to fail,” insisting that the country’s scientific progress will persist and is “an irreversible path.”

Sources: WANA

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