Iran’s High Council for Human Rights condemns assassination of Iranian officials and scientists

Shafaqna English- The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement condemning the terrorist actions of the Israeli regime and the United States, declaring: The assassination of Iranian political officials and scientists by the United States and the Israeli regime, as well as the brazen act of publishing a list of future assassination targets, constitute another flagrant violation of international law and human rights.

According to Shafaqna, the statement reads, “the assassination of Iranian political officials and scientists by the United States and the Israeli regime, along with the shameless publication of a list of future assassinations, represents yet another grave violation of international law and human rights. These actions, aimed at creating disorder, interfering in national governance, and destabilizing Iran’s security, political, social, scientific, cultural, and economic stability, are clear examples of international crimes and place heavy responsibility on the perpetrators of these acts of aggression. These assassinations not only violate the right to life and personal security but also obstruct the Iranian people’s right to scientific and cultural development, and by targeting national leaders, infringe upon the right of self-determination. The publication of a list of future assassinations is an open and shameless admission of committing such international crimes”.

“It is clear that the Israeli regime and the United States, by committing a long list of war crimes and widespread human rights violations, bear undeniable responsibility for their actions. In this regard, all governments, international organizations, and human rights bodies—especially the Human Rights Council and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights—have a serious and undeniable duty. Silence in the face of these organized crimes and systematic assassinations is not only a betrayal of human rights and humanitarian ideals but also effectively a green light for the continuation of such brutal crimes”, it is added.

Referring to the terrorist attack to Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, the statement declared that “the brutal killing of schoolgirls is a heartbreaking example of violations of the principles of distinction and precaution in attack. These actions violate international obligations to protect civilians, civilian objects, and vital infrastructure and constitute clear instances of war crimes”.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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